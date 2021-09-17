3 children die mysteriously in public hospital of Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR: Three children have mysteriously died in a terrible turn of events taking place in the Fort Abbas town’s Tehsil headquarter hospital, ARY News reported Friday.

The deputy commissioner of Bahawalnagar has taken cognizance of the matter however the reason(s) behind the demise of the minors has not yet been determined.

How or why the children died? The deputy commissioner ordered a probe under the assistant commissioner of Fort Abbas town.

Once the committee has shared its findings, the authorities will lead action on those responsible for the gory happening, health office Dr Asfandyar said.

Man involved in smuggling, black-marketing of Covid injections nabbed

Separately today from the health sector malpractices, a member of a gang involved in smuggling and black-marketing coronavirus injections has been arrested in Islamabad.

The man was arrested in a sting operation and an Actemra injection was seized from his possession.

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Asim confirmed the arrest of the man saying he was selling an Actemra injection for as high as Rs110,000, though its official rate was Rs59,000.