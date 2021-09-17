Man involved in smuggling, black-marketing of Covid injections nabbed

ISLAMABAD: A member of a gang involved in smuggling and black-marketing of coronavirus injections has been arrested in Islamabad, reported ARY News.

The man was arrested in a sting operation and an Actemra injection was seized from his possession.

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Asim confirmed the arrest of the man saying he was selling an Actemra injection for as high as Rs110,000, though its official rate was Rs59,000.

Also Read: GANG SMUGGLING, SELLING DRUGS USED TO TREAT COVID-19 PATIENTS BUSTED

A DRAP official disguising as a customer purchased the injection from the man over phone, he said, adding videos of the purchase and payment thereof were recorded.

Dr Asim pointed out that the gang was involved in the smuggling and black-marketing of coronavirus injections.

Efforts are afoot to hunt more members of the gang, the DRAP CEO said.