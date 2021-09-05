3 dead, 20 injured in Mastung suicide blast, police investigation underway

QUETTA: At least three people have died while dozens have been injured in a suicide explosion on Sunday in Balochistan’s Mastung district, ARY News reported.

More details are being sought as a police investigation is underway. The blast occurred at Mastung Road, rescue teams have reached the scene.

CTD kills 11 suspected terrorists associated with banned outfit in Quetta

Just earlier this week, 11 alleged terrorists belonging to a proscribed organisation were killed during a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) operation in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

As per details, CTD team conducted an operation in the Mastung area of ​​Quetta in which 11 terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire.

5 more security checkposts set up in Quetta amid terrorism threats

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the compound used by the alleged terrorists. The identity of the dead terrorists could not be revealed immediately while the bodies were shifted to the hospital.