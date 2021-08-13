5 more security checkposts set up in Quetta amid terrorism threats

QUETTA: At least five new check-posts have been set up across Quetta until at least the end of this month as the interior ministry learns of terrorism threats in the Balochistan capital, ARY News reported.

These checkpoints will only allow entry into the city after they search the vehicles, the interior ministry said ahead of Ashura days as Muharram majalis and processions are to take to roads countrywide.

The five checkpoints, for snap checking and vehicle search, are set up on Baleli Road, Sariab Custom, Kolpur, and Lakpass.

Reinforcement of these checkpost has been done by additionally manning them, the interior ministry said.

Special measures planned for sensitive areas’ security during Muharram

Earlier this month, pertinent to underscore, as the first Islamic month Muharram approached, fraught with security concerns by subversive elements due to the importance it holds for Muslim communities, federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad chaired a session to chart out security plans for the safe passage of the month.

The federal minister responsible for the security and law and order situation, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, convened the session wherein he reassured the security support from the federal government including paramilitary contingents.

We will take special measures for the security of the sensitive regions amid the month, suggesting the security for processions on and ahead of the holy Ashura day.