3 die as rival groups exchange heavy fire in Mohmand

MOHMAND: At least three people have reproted to be shot dead and two injured with bullet wounds on Sunday in an exchange of fire between two rival groups in the Haleemzai area, ARY News reported.

The bodies of the dead and the injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital, said the rescue sources dealing with the incident today.

Police nab two gang members in Lyari with drugs and weapons

Separately from Karachi, the city police in a raid near Gabol Park in Lyari arrested two operatives of a gang, SSP City confirmed.

“Two members of Mulla Nisar Uzair group involved in Lyari gang war have been arrested in raid”, SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz here said.

“Accused Mohammad Zubair alias Chhotu and Rehmat Ali have been arrested in a raid near Gabol Park in Kalakot police remit,” the police chief said. “The accused have been involved in murder, attempt to murder, extortion and other crimes.”