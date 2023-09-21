‘3 Idiots’ actor dies after a kitchen accident

Indian actor Akhil Mishra, best remembered for his role in the blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’, died on Thursday morning, following an accident in the kitchen.

Akhil Mishra, who appeared as Librarian Dubey in Aamir Khan-led coming-of-the-age drama, died this morning, September 21, after falling in the kitchen, his wife, actor Suzanne Bernert confirmed to an Indian media outlet. He was 58.

According to the details shared by local publications, the veteran has been unwell for quite some time, suffering from blood pressure-related issues. He was doing some task standing on a stool in the kitchen, this morning when he fell down and hit his head.

Reportedly, he was found in a pool of blood and was rushed to the hospital, but couldn’t survive and passed away after a few hours. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Mishra is survived by his wife, German actor Suzanne Bernert, who played Sonia Gandhi in Anupam Kher’s political flick, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’.

Bernert was shooting for a project in Hyderabad when she was informed about the unfortunate accident. Shocked over the sudden demise of her husband, she said, “My heart is broken, my second half is gone.”

