‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud found dead at home

American actor Angus Cloud, best known for essaying Fezco in the HBO series ‘Euphoria’, was found dead at his Oakland home.

Rising Hollywood star, Angus Cloud, notably remembered for starring in HBO’s teen drama, was found dead at his family home in Oakland, California on Monday, his family confirmed in a statement to a foreign-based news agency. He was 25.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family said in a statement, confirming that the actor’s father passed away just a week ago.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” the family stated.

While the family did not mention the cause of death, a source close to Cloud told foreign publications that he had been struggling with suicidal thoughts since his father’s burial in Ireland.

Oakland Fire Department Chief of Staff Michael Hunt also confirmed that they arrived at the residence for a ‘medical emergency’, however, the patient was determined to be already deceased.

