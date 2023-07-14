Japanese model Ryuchell found dead

Japanese influencer and TV personality Ryuji Higa aka Ryuchell was found dead at the agency’s office in Tokyo.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from foreign media outlets, a renowned TV personality and social media influencer, Ryuji Higa, better known as Ryuchell, was found dead on Wednesday, at the age of 27.

According to the details, the celebrity, who was identified as they/them, was found unconscious by the manager at a property in Shibuya, Tokyo in the evening and was declared dead soon after.

Police are investigating the matter to confirm if they died by suicide.

Born as Ryuji Higa, in Okinawa Prefecture in 1995, Ryuchell relocated to Tokyo after graduating from high school and started working at clothing stores in the Harajuku neighbourhood while gaining popularity as a fashion personality on the social platform Instagram.

They married fellow Harajuku-based model and TV personality, Tetsuko Okuhira, better known as Peco in 2016 and had a son a couple of years later, before they parted ways last year.

Peco and their son, who were out of the country at the time of Ryuchell’s death, returned to Japan on Thursday.

Korean singer found dead in bathroom ahead of performance