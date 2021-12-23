3 injured in grenade attack in Khuzdar

KHUZDAR: Three people were injured in a grenade attack in Balochistan’s Khuzdar on Thursday, according to police.

The police said a hand grenade was tossed at a petrol pump in Wadh Bazaar, as a result of which three people got injured. They have been moved to a nearby hospital for medial attention.

Also Read: Motorbike with grenade found near Lahore Sessions Court

A contingent of police personnel reached the spot and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had last killed two suspected terrorists said to be associated with a proscribed outfit in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khuzdar.

Also Read: CTD kills two terrorists in Khuzdar operation

A spokesperson for the CTD said the operation was conducted in Saruna area. Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the CTD personnel, he added.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!