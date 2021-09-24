3 men throw acid on woman walking near Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI: A woman has suffered severe burns across her arms and back as three unknown assailants hurled acid on her while she was walking on Friday near the Kamran Chowrangi area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, ARY News reported.

The victim woman has been rushed to the nearby private hospital for initial medical treatment. Parts of her arms and her back are burnt, the hospital staff confirmed to ARY News.

The police has been called on the scene and have launched an investigation into the case while there has not been any development so far.

Shortly after the incident, the station house officer of Shahrah-e-Faisal Police Station visited the victim to record her statement.

Woman attacked by ex-husband with acid for making TikTok videos dies

Earlier this month, a woman who had sustained burn wounds after her former husband threw acid on her for making TikTok videos succumbed to her injuries.

According to details, the woman, identified as Rimsha, was attacked with acid by her husband while she was on her way to the office on August 21. She died on Sunday after battling the burn wounds for nearly three weeks.

Previously, the acid attack victim in the Saeedabad Town had said that her former husband awaited outside her residence when she left for work and then chased her when she suspected an ambush and tried running.

I stepped outside of my house and found my ex-husband sitting idly on the corner of the street, not knowing of his imminent plans, Rimsha said.