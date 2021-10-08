3 men, woman die as Quetta-bound car crashes into truck

QILA SAIFULLAH: At least three men and a woman have died in a horrible car accident on the National Highway Road, in the South Balochistan region, leading to Quetta, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue officials who reached the scene to take charge of the situation, the victims succumbed to their deaths instantly.

The ill-fated car was on its way to Quetta from Peshawar and in the Qila Saifullah district it met a horrific crash with a truck that instantly killed the passengers. However, it has yet to be determined if these were all the passengers.

The bodies of the deceased are being collected and shifted to the nearby health facility. They all belong to Quetta, confirmed the rescue teams.

Punjab man shoots mother, sister dead; police suspect its over ‘honor’

Separately today from the ghastly development taking place in the Muzaffargarh district’s contiguous town Rohillanwali, a man, barely in his mid-30s, has shot dead his mother and sister.

According to the police who have arrested the suspect, the matter could be of honor, while the motive of the gore crime has yet to be divulged.

The bodies of the deceased women have been shifted to the local hospital, police said. The probe of the arrested suspect is underway.