Punjab man shoots mother, sister dead; police suspect its over ‘honor’

MUZAFFARGARH: The contiguous town Rohillanwali in the Muzaffargarh district has seen a horrific and dastardly event on Friday as a man, barely mid-30s, has shot dead his mother and sister, ARY News reported.

According to the police who have arrested the suspect, the matter could be of honor, while the motive of the gore crime has yet to be divulged.

The bodies of the deceased women have been shifted to the local hospital, police said. The probe of the arrested suspect is underway.

CTD discovers huge cache of weapons hidden underground

Separately earlier today from the law and order scene, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have seized a huge cache of weapons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Orakzai district.

According to CTD officials, two plastic bags full of weapons were hidden underground in Itmanzai area.

22 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG-7) launchers, 22 rounds, 12 hand grenades and hundreds of cartridges were recovered from the bags, they said.

A first information report (FIR) was filed at the CTD Kohat station following the seizure. Some unidentified terrorists had hidden the weapons in the area, the officials said.

