30 Khwarij killed in three engagements in KP: ISPR

Security forces gunned down 30 khwarij in three separate engagements on 24 and 25 January 2025 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces on the reported presence of Khwarij in District Lakki Marwat.

During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, 18 khwarij were killed, while six got injured.

“Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in District Karak. In the ensuing fire exchange, eight Khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces,” ISPR said.

In a third encounter that took place in the general area Bagh, Khyber District, own troops successfully neutralised four khwarij including Kharji ring leaders Aziz ur Rehman @Qari Ismail and Kharji Mukhlis, while two khwarij got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as the killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, security forces killed eight khwarij in two intelligence-based operations in Tank and Khyber districts of the province.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Tank District on reported presence of khwarij,” the ISPR said. It added that during the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged khwarij location and resultantly six of them were killed.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber District, security forces successfully neutralized two khwarij.