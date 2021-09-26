30 test Covid positive in Peshawar inbound flight from Doha

PESHAWAR: At least 30 passengers have been reported to be Covid positive in their private airline flight landing on Sunday at the Peshawar international airport arriving from Doha, ARY News reported.

The rapid tests of the passengers, who arrived earlier today from Doha, Qatar, were conducted at the airport as soon as the landed on the airport here where their Covid reports were confirmed.

All the passengers have been shifted to the local hospitals for quarantine facility with the help of district authorities, the airport officials said.

Pakistan reports 1,780 new Covid-19 cases, 42 deaths in 24 hours

Separately today from the similar front nationally, the novel coronavirus claimed 42 more lives in Pakistan during the previous 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 27,566.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 1,780 new infections were reported after 44,712 samples were tested during last 24 hours, showing a national positivity rate of 3.98 per cent.

The country’s tally of confirmed cases surged to 1,238,668 after 1,780 new cases surfaced.

The number of Covid patients in the country stands at 50,690, while 4,267 patients were in critical care at hospitals across the country.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan received ten million more doses of two Chinese vaccines earlier this week.