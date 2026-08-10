30,000 quota allocated for short Hajj 2027 : Sardar Yosuf

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf has announced that the first instalment of Hajj 2027 applications will be accepted starting August 17 of this month, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference regarding important information for Hajj 2027, he stated that the second instalment of Hajj expenses will be collected in October.

The minister also informed that an overall quota of 30,000 has been allocated for the short Hajj.

Applications under the short Hajj scheme will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and the application process will close immediately once the quota is filled.

Private Hajj pilgrims can choose an operator through the Pak Hajj App and must ensure payments are made through it as well.

He warned pilgrims to strictly avoid paying any Hajj operator directly.

Highlighting the digitization of the process, he said the entire Hajj system has been digitized to save citizens from standing in long queues outside banks.

Sardar Yousuf reiterated that the process is completely secure and automated, adding that the overall quota for the government Hajj scheme is 107,526.

The minister noted that pilgrims can now submit their applications from the comfort of their homes, with as many as 400,000 registered pilgrims expected to apply.

He informed that a private bank has been appointed as the official partner to receive Hajj applications, and the formal signing of the Hajj service agreement with the bank is underway.

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The private bank representative expressed delight over receiving the responsibility of handling payments from Hajj pilgrims, promising that every possible facility will be extended to them.

Over 1,700 bank branches will facilitate pilgrims nationwide, and the bank will not levy any charges under Islamic banking guidelines.