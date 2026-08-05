ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has decided to introduce a major change to the Hajj 2027 application process by designating a single bank to receive applications and process all payments, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, applicants under both the government and private Hajj schemes will submit their applications and make payments exclusively through Habib Bank Limited (HBL), replacing the previous system under which 16 banks accepted Hajj applications.

The decision covers all financial transactions related to Hajj 2027. Pilgrims will be able to submit applications and deposit Hajj dues either online or through HBL branches using a digital system.

Sources said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and HBL are expected to sign a formal agreement in the coming days.

The government is also expected to begin receiving applications for the Hajj 2027 government scheme later this week, while the official application schedule will be announced shortly.

According to sources, HBL was selected because of its extensive branch network and digital banking facilities.

Pakistan has been allocated a Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims for 2027. Under the approved distribution, 60 percent of the quota—107,832 pilgrims—will perform Hajj under the government scheme, while the remaining 40 percent, or 71,888 pilgrims, will travel under the private Hajj scheme.

Sources said applicants would be allowed to pay Hajj expenses in two instalments. Under the proposed payment plan, applicants opting for the long Hajj package will pay an initial instalment of Rs500,000, while those choosing the short Hajj package will deposit Rs550,000 in the first phase.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs is expected to issue detailed guidelines and the complete application schedule in the coming days.