Pakistan to open Hajj 2027 applications this week

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is expected to begin receiving Hajj applications under the government scheme later this week, sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said on Monday.

According to sources, the ministry will formally announce the opening of the application process in the coming days.

Applicants will be allowed to pay the Hajj expenses in two instalments. The first instalment for the long Hajj package will be Rs500,000, while applicants opting for the short Hajj package will have to deposit Rs550,000 as the initial payment.

The long Hajj package will span 38 to 42 days, whereas the short package will last 20 to 25 days.

Sources said the estimated Hajj cost for overseas Pakistanis will also be around Rs1.25 million.

The registration process for Hajj up to 2030 will remain open, allowing intending pilgrims to register for future years. So far, more than 380,000 people have completed their Hajj registration.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony unveiled a comprehensive 16-page Multi-Year Hajj Policy and Plan (2027–2030) aimed at ensuring long-term stability, transparency, and cost efficiency in Hajj operations.

Under the new policy, Pakistan will seek three- to four-year contracts in Saudi Arabia for key services, including air travel, accommodation, transportation, catering, and baggage management, to reduce costs and improve operational planning.

Pakistan introduces new cost-effective Hajj Savings Scheme: Key details

The policy allocates 60% of Pakistan’s Hajj quota to the government scheme, while the remaining 40% will be reserved for private Hajj operators.

The ministry has also abolished paper-based cash transactions, with all financial dealings to be conducted through the State Bank of Pakistan and integrated digital payment systems.

To facilitate intending pilgrims, the government is introducing a multi-year registration system along with a Hajj Savings Scheme.

Under the scheme, applicants can deposit 10% of the estimated Hajj cost to secure priority registration for their preferred Hajj year on a first-come, first-served basis.