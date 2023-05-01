32 cops injured after bus overturns in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR: In another dreadful road crash at least 32 police personnel, returning from the Eid holiday got injured after a bus overturned in Bahawalnagar, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police officials, the speeding bus was carrying recruits who were returning to their centre after the Eid holidays.

The injured police personnel were shifted to the district hospital. The accident occurred by the negligence of the bus driver but he escaped the spot of the accident, the police officials added.

Earlier, a passenger bus taking people to a wedding ceremony overturned due to flood water in Larkana, resulting in the death of six persons including the bride’s mother.

The incident took place when the bus fell into the flood water due to an embankment, the bus overturned and several revellers were trapped under the bus.

Even after several hours of the accident, relief operations could not be completed and were stopped due to low visibility after sunset.

The local people ordered heavy machinery at their own expense to start the relief operations.

