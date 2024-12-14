32 suspects discharged from D-Chowk protest case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has discharged 32 suspects who were arrested in connection with the recent violent protests at the capital city’s D-Chowk, ARY News reported

The court’s decision came after the police failed to provide sufficient evidence against the suspects, who were arrested on November 25, according to the investigators. The police presented 32 suspects of violent incidents in Islamabad during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest before ATC Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain.

The capital police requested a 30-day physical remand for the suspects, but the court rejected the plea.

The suspects’ lawyer, Anser Kiani, told the court that the accused are innocent labourers who were picked up from their homes and thrown into jail ‘just to meet the count’. He argued that the police had failed to conduct identification parade, and now seeking 30-day physical remand.

In a stern warning, the ATC Judge remarked that if the police rearrest the suspects, they will be handcuffed.

A number of PTI leaders and workers were arrested following D-Chowk protest in November.

Prominent figures facing arrest warrants include PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi, Barrister Gohar, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, and Aamir Mughal. Other PTI leaders such as Omar Ayub, Khalid Khurshid, Faisal Javed, and Sher Afzal Marwat are also among those named.

Additionally, a court had also issued warrants for sitting MNA Abdul Latif, former provincial minister Riaz Khan, and other notable figures, including Ali Zaman, Pir Masoor, Khaliqur Rehman, Sohail Afridi, and Shahram Khan Tarakai.