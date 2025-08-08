33 Khawarij killed in Zhob as infiltration bid from Afghanistan foiled: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani security forces on Friday killed 33 terrorists affiliated with the group Fitna al-Khawarij during an attempted infiltration across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, as reported by ARY News.

According to the ISPR, on the night of August 7-8, 2025, security forces detected the movement of a large group of Khawarij—linked to the Indian proxy group Fitna al-Khawarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, in general area Sambaza, Zhob District of Balochistan.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. As a result of precise, bold and skillful engagement, thirty three Indian sponsored khwarij were killed. A large cache of weapons, ammunition & explosives was also recovered,” the military’s media wing said.

ISPR said that sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other khwarij found in the area.

“The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and to eradicate the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.

Earlier, on June 3, 2025, Pakistan security forces killed seven terrorists associated with “Fitna al Hindustan” in two separate IBOs in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As per details, security forces conducted IBOs in Machh and Kalat against the “Fitna al-Hindustan”, resulting in the killing of seven India-backed terrorists.

In Kachhi area of Machh, a fierce exchange of fire between the security forces and Indian proxies led to the elimination of five militants.