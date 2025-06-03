web analytics
Seven Fitna-al-Hindustan terrorists killed in Balochistan: ISPR

Pakistan security forces killed seven terrorists associated with “Fitna al Hindustan” in two separate IBOs in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As per details, security forces conducted IBOs in Machh and Kalat against the “Fitna al-Hindustan”, resulting in the killing of seven India-backed terrorists.

In Kachhi area of Machh, a fierce exchange of fire between the security forces and Indian proxies led to the elimination of five militants.

In another intelligence-driven operation in the Margand area of District Kalat, two more terrorists were neutralized during intense gunfire.

The military’s public relations wing further said a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials was recovered during these operations.

The killed terrorists were involved in multiple acts of terrorism, and their elimination marks a key achievement in the ongoing counterterrorism campaign, the ISPR statement said.

The ISPR reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan’s security forces to eliminate India-backed terrorist elements and maintain peace and stability across the country.

Earlier, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, presented evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism in Balochistan.

In a joint press conference with Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, DG ISPR stated that “Fitna-al-Hindustan” (Indian proxies) were behind the attack on a school bus carrying children in Khuzdar, Balochistan, on May 21. The tragic incident, orchestrated under Indian directives, resulted in the martyrdom of innocent schoolchildren.

