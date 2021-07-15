34 more healthcare workers infected with Covid-19 in country

ISLAMABAD: In last 24 hours 34 more healthcare workers infected while battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan soaring total of infected health professionals to 16,788, ARY News reported Monday.

In 24 hours 21 more doctors, three nurses and 10 other hospital staff infected with coronavirus, sources said.

While battling the deadly virus outbreak in the country 164 healthcare workers have lost their lives, the sources said.

According to sources at the Ministry of National Health, so far 9,999 doctors, 2,385 nurses and 4,348 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus.

According to health ministry sources, 367 infected health workers have been under treatment at homes and 22 admitted in hospitals.

Overall 16,235 health workers have recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, sources said.

Most of the medical workers infected by the coronavirus and deceased belong to Sindh. As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,907 health workers were infected by deadly coronavirus while 57 died in the disease.

In Punjab, 3,489 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 29 of them died. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,982 healthcare workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 44 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,532 medical workers contracted the coronavirus and 13 of them died. In Balochistan 847 healthcare workers and in Azad Kashmir 765 health workers contracted the coronavirus and 09 of them died in each region.

While in Gilgit-Baltistan, 266 health workers contracted deadly coronavirus and three of them died.