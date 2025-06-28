350 K-Electric feeders trip after rainfall in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 350 feeders of K-Electric (KE) tripped across Karachi following rainfall on Saturday, leading to widespread power outages, ARY News reported.

While residents welcomed the afternoon showers that brought relief from the heat, several areas including DHA, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Surjani Town, Orangi, and Baldia Town experienced immediate power disruptions.

Despite the rain stopped, K-Electric has yet to fully restore electricity in many affected areas, compounding the difficulties of residents already grappling with frequent load shedding.

Over the past three days, more than 1,110 feeders have tripped citywide, affecting neighborhoods such as Gulbahar, Nazimabad, Landhi, Korangi, SITE, and Gadap, resulting in prolonged outages.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released detailed rainfall statistics for Karachi.

According to the data, the highest recorded rainfall was in Gulshan-e-Maymar, where 23 millimetres of rain was observed. Other areas experienced varying amounts of precipitation, with Surjani Town recording 22 millimetres, and Saadi Town seeing 17 millimetres of rainfall.

The University Road recorded 11 millimetres, while Shahrah e Faisal witnessed 9 millimetres of rain, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The rainfall under the influence of the current westerly wave is expected to persist in Karachi until June 29 (Sunday).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier predicted urban flooding in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Thatta and Badin districts of Sindh.

PMD has forecast widespread rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Thar Parkar, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Umar Kot, Khairpur Sukkur, Larkana, Naushehro Feroz, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shaheed Benazir Abad and adjoining areas with heavy rainfall in some areas.

Monsoon rains continuing in most areas of the country as the Met Office has forecast rainfall in Punjab, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir as heavy expected in some areas.