38 Karachi police personnel died of Covid till date, over 6000 infected

KARACHI: The Sindh police office has Monday confirmed a total of 38 personnel have so far died in Karachi after their Covid complications deteriorated, as it released numbers of total casualties and infections the department has suffered amid the pandemic siege, ARY News reported.

The departmental numbers on Karachi police also said about 6,500 personnel have contracted Covid so far, adding that the the force continues to discharge their services for the law and order maintenance in the city.

It said about 75 per cent of all police staffers have been vaccinated against the virus while the drive is still underway.

READ ALSO: Over 25pc of Karachi population above 18 yrs vaccinated, shares Murtaza Wahab

Earlier today, Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab also shared a general vaccination data data showing that 25 percent of Karachi population over the age of 18-year-old has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Wahab shared a chart with detailed figures of vaccination in the province.

His data showed that 25.79 percent of Karachi population above the age of 18-year-old has been vaccinated after 3.6 million people have received COVID jabs in the city with 2.6 million getting the first dose while 0.96 million being administered the second jab.

It further showed that over 58 percent and 52 percent of adults in districts East and South of Karachi respectively have been vaccinated against the virus.