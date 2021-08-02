Over 25pc of Karachi population above 18 yrs vaccinated, shares Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab on Monday shared data showing that 25 percent of Karachi population over the age of 18-year-old has been vaccinated against COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Wahab shared a chart with detailed figures of vaccination in the province, showing that 25.79 percent of Karachi population above the age of 18-year-old has been vaccinated after 3.6 million people have received COVID jabs in the city with 2.6 million getting the first dose while 0.96 million being administered the second jab.

It further showed that over 58 percent and 52 percent of adults in districts East and South of Karachi respectively have been vaccinated against the virus.

The data also revealed that overall 6.6 million people-18.96 percent of the provincial population above 18-year-old- have been vaccinated across the province.

On 01.08.2021, a total of 211,911 citizens received #COVID19 vaccine in the province of #Sindh. The number of vaccination has sharply increased over the last few days. Thank u people of Sindh 🙏 for the support pic.twitter.com/iNdCX5gXGj — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) August 2, 2021



In his Twitter message, Murtaza Wahab said that a total of 211,911 citizens received dose of COVID vaccine in the province of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

“The number of vaccination has sharply increased over the last few days,” he said while applauding the people of the province for their overwhelming support to the provincial government in dealing with the virus.

The health department of Sindh has Monday made 10 large vaccination centers operational round the clock in Karachi keeping in mind the rise in Covid cases as the pandemic launches into the fourth wave and the resulting concern among masses and administrations alike for getting vaccinated.

With the newly extended timings of 10 more vaccination centers, there are now 11 stops one can get their shot from, including Expo Center which is the largest one in Pakistan, in Karachi.

Following are the centres that are operating round the clock in the city.