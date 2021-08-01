10 Karachi COVID vaccination centres to operate 24 hours: Sindh govt

KARACHI: In a bid to facilitate the vaccination process, the Sindh government has decided to operate 10 vaccination centres in Karachi for 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

In an announcement made by the provincial government, 10 major vaccinations centres would operate round the clock in Karachi as they have been provided with adequate health staffers and vaccines to deal with the rising number of people visiting the vaccination centres.

The facilities where round the clock vaccination services would be provided included Ojha campus of DOW University, Khaliq Dina Hall, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Children Hospital Karachi, New Karachi hospital, Qatar Hospital, Murad Memon Goth hospital, government hospital in Korangi block 05 and Lyari college.

“We will be posting more health staffers at other centres to increase the number of vaccination centres that could operate round the clock,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Siraj Soomro.

Converting below CVCs to 24/7 from tomorrow. Plan accordingly, East:

1. Ojha Dow Hospital South:

3. Khaliq Dina Hall

4. JPMC Central:

5. Children Hospital

6. New Karachi Hospital West:

7. Qatar Hospital Malir:

8. Murad Memon Goth Korangi:

Pakistan sets records of Covid vaccinations, 30mn jabbed

With the vaccination process being expedited in the wake of the fourth COVID wave, Federal Minister and Head of the NCOC Asad Umar said that Pakistan has set another record after 10 million people received the jabs within 16 days.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the NCOC head said that the country having a population of 220 million has inoculated 30 million people with the last 10 million being vaccinated in a record 16 days.

“The first crore [10 milllion] took 113 days. The second 28 days and the 3rd only 16 days,” he said adding that the pace has rapidly increased.