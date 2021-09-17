3kg crystal meth recovered from drug smuggler at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The anti-narcotics force (ANF) team has Friday claimed to have nabbed at least one man from the Bacha Khan International Airport who was attempting to smuggle three kilograms of crystal meth (or ICE) into the middle east, ARY News reported.

The man was embarking on an international flight for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the crystal meth package when the anti-narcotics watchdog officials detained him.

Sources inside ANF said the man has been in the custody and investigation is underway on his connections and parties.

READ ALSO: Two women among drug peddlers held in Karachi

Separately yesterday from Karachi, the Keamari police arrested a three-member gang of drug peddlers including women in Karachi when they were transporting narcotics from Balochistan.

Police claimed to have arrested a three-member gang of drug peddlers in Karachi. It was learnt that a man and two women belonging to the same family were transporting narcotics through motorcycle from Balochistan province.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari told the media that 17-kilogram hashish recovered from the possession of the suspected drug peddlers. A case was registered under the anti-narcotics act against the accused, he added.