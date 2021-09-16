Two women among drug peddlers held in Karachi

KARACHI: Keamari police arrested a three-member gang of drug peddlers including women in Karachi when they were transporting narcotics from Balochistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police claimed to have arrested a three-member gang of drug peddlers in Karachi. It was learnt that a man and two women belonging to the same family were transporting narcotics through motorcycle from Balochistan province.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari told the media that 17-kilogram hashish recovered from the possession of the suspected drug peddlers. A case was registered under the anti-narcotics act against the accused, he added.

In another action today, Karachi police arrested a woman from Pirabad on a tip-off who is involved in drug peddling. It was learnt that the suspected woman was the wife of a notorious drug peddler who had been killed in a police encounter.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) West said in a statement that the woman was listed among the wanted drug peddlers. The suspected woman used to supply drugs to her accomplices in the adjacent areas of Banaras and Qasba Colony.

Police said that raids are being conducted to arrest her accomplices.