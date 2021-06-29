3m more doses of Sinovac vaccine reach Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Three million more doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine will reach Pakistan today (Tuesday), ARY News reported, citing informed sources.

They said a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying the consignment of the vaccine will arrive in Islamabad at around 1pm.

Also Read: US TO SEND 2.5M DOSES OF MODERNA VACCINE TO PAKISTAN

The sources said Pakistan purchased the three million doses of the Chinese vaccine. Upon arrival, the shots will be distributed to all the provinces to ramp up vaccination against the coronavirus.

More doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines would be flown in from China next month, they said. The government has purchased as many as 23 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, they added.

Also Read: Pakistan to receive 13 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

On June 23, two million doses of Sinovac vaccine arrived in Pakistan. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the additional Sinovac shots purchased by the Government of Pakistan arrived on board a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

It is worth mentioning that the United States (US) has announced to donate 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are being sent to Pakistan to help Islamabad in the fight against the pandemic. She further said The United States is sending 1.5 million doses of Moderna to Honduras, 2 million Modern doses to Peru this week.