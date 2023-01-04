4.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other Punjab cities

LAHORE: An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit parts of Lahore and other cities of Punjab province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sharaqpur, Jaranwala and other areas of Punjab province.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 20km away from Sheikhupura.

Felling the tremors, people came out of their houses while reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

However, no casualty was reported so far

Earlier on October 12, an earthquake of 3.9-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Khuzdar and adjoining areas. The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometres and its epicentre was some 80km away from Khuzdar in the west.

