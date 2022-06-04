4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Swat, nearby areas

PESHAWAR: A moderate 4.6 magnitude earthquake was felt in Swat and nearby areas on Saturday evening, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Meteorological Department confirmed that a 4.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Swat, Chitral, Dir and adjoining areas on Saturday.

Panic spread panic among locals after the jolts, however, so far no casualty or damage was reported.

The depth of the earthquake was measured to be 191 kilometres, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre said. People came out of their houses after the earthquake jolts that continued for many seconds.

Earlier on May 24, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining areas of Balochistan.

Date :24/05/2022

Time : 12:11:01 PST

Magnitude :5.3

Depth: 82km

Epic center: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan #earthquake — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) May 24, 2022

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Manshera, Khuzdar and other adjoining areas. The epicentre of the tremor was determined to be 82 kilometres deep with the centre in the Hindukush region.

Moreover, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolted Dadu and other surrounding areas of it in the Sindh province on Saturday, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed.

According to the NSMC, the epicentre of the tremors was recorded at 33 kilometres north-west of Dadu at 15 kilometres underneath.

