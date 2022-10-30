4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Kalat, surrounding areas

KALAT: An earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Kalat district of Balochistan and its adjoining areas on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Kalat and its surrounding areas on Sunday night. Felling the tremors, people came out of their houses while reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

The depth of the earthquake was 19 kilometres and its epicentre was 45 away from Kalat southern part.

No casualty was reported so far.

Earlier on October 12, an earthquake of 3.9-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Khuzdar and adjoining areas. The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometres and its epicentre was some 80km away from Khuzdar in the west.

