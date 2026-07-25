SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces on Saturday foiled an attack on a check post in South Waziristan, killing four terrorists — including a suicide bomber — and destroying an explosive-laden vehicle. According to military sources, the attackers belonged to the Indian-sponsored Fitna Al-Khawarij group.

The Khawarij sought to breach the check post security; however, their nefarious designs were checked and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of security forces.

The attackers’ explosive-laden vehicle was successfully engaged and destroyed outside the perimeter of the post, killing one suicide bomber in it, which failed to cause any damage.

Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, Security personnel engaged the remaining intruders, forcing three khwarij in a nearby compound, who were later neutralized in a deliberate clearance operation with precision, without any casualty on the forces’ side.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Earlier, three more Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed during Operation Al Azm in Mastung district of Balochistan, security sources said on Saturday, bringing the total number of terrorists killed in the operation to 13.

According to security sources, the operation is being conducted in Khad Kocha Tehsil after intelligence reports indicated the presence of terrorists linked to the Indian proxy group Fitna ul Khwarij (FAK).

Sources said several hideouts of the terrorist group were destroyed during the successful operation. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and material used for preparing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was also recovered.

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Security sources confirmed that several other terrorists were injured during the operation, while further details are being gathered.

A day earlier, four Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed during Operation Al Azm in the same area.