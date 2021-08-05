Recovered 4 Lahore sisters say rickshaw driver drugged & abducted them

LAHORE: Police have learned new facts as investigation in Lahore sisters’ abduction case divulges the allegedly involved rickshaw driver drugged the group and knocked them unconscious before he took them to Sahiwal, ARY News reported.

The four girls, whom the police recovered yesterday from Sahiwal after they had gone missing from their residence in Lahore, said they left home to reach woman’s house in Johar Town.

The four sisters, Kinza irfan; Anam irfan; Ayesha; and Sumra, in said in a statement to police that they had Rs600 as they left home and they got into a rickshaw to get to Johar Town but the driver Qasim instead took them to Green Town to his residence.

The girls said Qasim drugged them near Pindi Stop and took a detour from the destination route. He took us to Sahiwal from his residence later in a car, they told police.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab also updated the development on his Twitter account, tweeting that the sister party will soon be handed over to their family.

The four missing girls from Lahore Kinza irfan, Anam irfan, Ayesha and Sumra have been traced by Punjab Police. Right now they are in our safe custody and very soon we will take them to their families in sha Allah. It is our duty to provide security to our kids. pic.twitter.com/CxHflZjDOT — Inam Ghani QPM & Bar, PSP (@InamGhani) August 4, 2021

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Ayesha Butt said that four sisters from Pakpattan who mysteriously went missing from their home were found safe and sound in Lahore.

SSP Ayesha Butt said in a statement that the girls left the house after having a fight with their parents. She added that a police team located the girls within a few hours via modern technology.

Earlier in the day, a letter was allegedly found from the residence of the missing siblings in which they mentioned the reasons for leaving the home.