Four ‘missing sisters’ from Pakpattan found in Lahore: police

PAKPATTAN: Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Ayesha Butt said on Tuesday that four sisters from Pakpattan who mysteriously went missing from their home were found safe and sound in Lahore, ARY News reported.

SSP Ayesha Butt said in a statement that the girls left the house after having a fight with their parents. She added that a police team located the girls within a few hours via modern technology.

The police officer said that the siblings will be handed over to their relatives.

Earlier in the day, a letter allegedly wrote by the missing siblings from Pakpattan has found from their residence in which they mentioned the reasons for leaving the home.

The siblings who are students from grade 2 to intermediate (FSC) wrote that they were leaving home to get education.

Sources told ARY News that the eldest girl had passed her intermediate exams and she along with her three sisters went missing when their mother was not present at the home.

The father of the siblings expressed suspicions that his daughters were abducted by unidentified persons. Following the incident, police forces immediately started searching the girl after the registration of the case.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had also taken notice of the incident and directed authorities to immediately recovered the girls.