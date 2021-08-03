Lahore police ‘locate’ whereabouts of four missing girls

LAHORE: Lahore police claimed on Tuesday to have located the whereabouts of the four girls who went missing in Lahore’s Hanjarwal area four days back, reported ARY News.

According to the police, one of the missing girls has a mobile phone, which is indicating their location somewhere in Johar Town. “We will soon trace out the girls,” a police official said.

The four girls identified as Anum, 10, Kinza 11, Ayesha, 8, and Samreen, 14, went missing four days back, the police said. They went out to take a ride on the Metro Train and never got back home.

Their neighbour, named Omar, was in contact with them, the police official said, adding the girls got off the train near the Gulshan-e-Ravi area and hired a rickshaw that dropped them near the EME society.

The police said they have taken the neighbour and rickshaw driver Arsalan into their custody for investigation.

The father of two of the missing girls lodged a complaint with the Hanjarwal police, stating that his daughters, 10-year-old Anum and 11-year-old Kinza, went out with two other girls from their neighbourhood to take a ride on the Orange Line Metro Train and have been missing since.

He suspected that they have been kidnapped by some unknown persons.