Lahore police arrest rickshaw driver spotted with four ‘abducted’ minor girls

LAHORE: Police have apprehended a rickshaw driver for interrogation after his vehicle was spotted carrying four minor girls in Lahore, who have been allegedly abducted in the provincial capital, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, a rickshaw driver identified as Arsalan has been apprehended after he was spotted carrying the four minor girls in his rickshaw on July 30 at midnight.

The driver claimed in his statement before police that he dropped the girl near EME society at 11:45 pm.

The four minor girls were allegedly abducted in the limits of Lahore’s Hanjarwal police station on Monday and according to police, a first information report (FIR) of the alleged abduction has been filed on a complaint of the father of two of the missing girls.

The complainant said his daughters, 10-year-old Anum and 11-year-old Kaneeza, went out with two girls from their neighbourhood to take a ride on the Orange Line Metro Train and have been missing since.

He suspected that they have been kidnapped by some unknown persons.

The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) also took notice of the alleged abduction of the minors and directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation to investigate the matter. He instructed that a special team be constituted with all resources employed to track down the missing girls.