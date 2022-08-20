4-member PIMS board to be formed to treat Shahbaz Gill, sources

Islamabad: A four-member medical board of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will be formed for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill’s treatment, sources say, ARY News reported.

According to sources, experts from the fields of Medicine, General Surgery, Pulmonology and the Medical ICU will be included in the four-member board. Associate Professor Medicine Shafaat Rasool will head the medical board while General Surgeon Atif Inaam Shami, Pulmonologist Dr Zia, and Medical ICU’s Assistant Professor Dr Salman have been included in the board.

The board would treat the PTI leader and submit a report on his health condition. The report would then be submitted to the court. A four-member board and a six-member board were formerly formed to treat PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

