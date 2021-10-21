4 security personnel martyred as vehicle hits landmine in Bajaur

BAJAUR: At least four security personnel lost their lives in an explosion on Thursday as their vehicle hit the landmine that went off, confirmed Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The incident took place late last night in Dibarai when the security forces’ personnel were conducting a clearance operation against terrorism threats and accidentally trampled a landmine.

Among the dead are two Frontier Corps personnel: Lance naik Mudassir and Sepoy Jamshed, while two police officials: Sergeants Abdul Samad and Noor Rehman, said ISPR.

The operation however continues against the terrorism elements possibly present in the region, ISPR said.

Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser embraces martyrdom in Kech attack: ISPR

Earlier yesterday, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after security forces were fired upon in Kech district of the Balochistan province, ISPR informed media.

According to the ISPR, terrorists opened fire at a security forces’ check-post in district Kech and during an exchange of fire, Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser embraced martyrdom.

The army’s media wing said that the troops responded to the attack promptly and a search operation is also underway to hunt down perpetrators of the incident.