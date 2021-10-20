Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser embraces martyrdom in Kech attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army’s soldier embraced martyrdom after security forces were fired upon in Kech district of the Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, terrorists opened fire at a security forces’ check-post in district Kech and during an exchange of fire, Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser embraced martyrdom.

The army’s media wing said that the troops responded to the attack promptly and a search operation is also underway to hunt down perpetrators of the incident.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an ambush led by terrorists opened fire on a security checkpost at Thall which was met with a befitting response, but one sepoy has received martyrdom while resisting the nefarious activity.

The terrorists launched an attack at the security checkpost and martyred 26-year-old Sepoy Waqas who resisted the terrorism with valor, ISPR said.

After the terrorists were incapacitated, the security forces have begun a clearance operation in the region, said the military’s media wing.

