42 candidates submit nomination papers for Karachi’s NA-240 by-election

KARACHI: As many as 42 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the NA-240 Korangi by-election in Karachi scheduled on June 16, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Friday.

The ECP said that the scrutiny process for nomination papers of the candidates would be finalized by tomorrow and a list of revised candidates would be released on May 23.

“The candidates could withdraw by May 24 and election symbols will be allotted to them by May 25,” the commission said, adding that the polling on the seat vacated after the death of MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan would be held on June 16.

by-election schedule

The National Assembly (NA) seat fell vacant after the demise of MQM-P’s lawmaker Iqbal Muhammad Ali.

The last date for nomination papers’ submission was May 10, whereas, the scrutiny process would be completed by May 14 by the ECP. The ECP will receive appeals against the acceptance and rejection of the nomination papers by May 17, whereas, a tribunal will give verdicts on the appeals by May 21.

On May 23, the ECP will issue a revised list of the candidates, whereas, the withdrawal of the nomination papers will be accepted by May 24. The final list of the candidates will be issued on the same date.

