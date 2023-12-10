26.9 C
421,101 illegal Afghans returned to homeland

ISLAMABAD: At least 421,101 illegal foreigners including Afghans have so far been repatriated to their homeland in a dignified and safe manner.

The apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) in a meeting on October 3, chaired by Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave a deadline to all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

The process of repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing as 2,121 illegal immigrants have returned to their homes during the last 2 hours.

As many as 186 Afghan families returned to Kabul in 87 vehicles.

“Thousands of Afghans are returning to their homeland on a daily basis through Chaman and Torkham borders, thanking Pakistan for its generosity,” Radio Pakistan reported.

Apart from other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) issued notices to the federation, apex committee, and foreign ministry on plea against the deportation of illegal Afghans residing in Pakistan.

The plaintiff stated that the caretaker government doesn’t have the authority to evict illegal foreign nationals.

