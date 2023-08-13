43 PTI workers arrested from Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Police have arrested 43 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who held a rally without permission in Charsadda, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI workers were arrested for organizing a rally without getting permission from the administration.

DSP Sanobar Shah said that cases were registered against the PTI worker for interfering in state affairs.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker for offensive remarks against a state institution.

Read more: PTI worker arrested over ‘offensive remarks on state institutions

As per details, the PTI workers who were involved in attacks on military installations and public buildings on May 9 are being arrested following the arrest of PTI chairman.

The PTI worker named Shehryar changed his identity in order to escape the arrest that’s why police faced difficulty in arresting him.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president – Rawalpindi Chapter – was allegedly identified as a prime suspect for initiating May 9 riots at General Headquarters (GHQ).