45-tola gold looted from jewellery shop in Punjab

A robbery incident was reported from Manga Mandi a small city near Lahore, where a jeweler’s shop – situated in the vicinity of Sunder police station – was looted, ARY News reported.

According to the police spokesperson, the robbers fled the scene after looting 45 tons of gold – worth Rs 10 million – Rs 700,000 in cash, and a valuable wristwatch.

The shopkeeper, Umair, alerted authorities and filed a case in Sunder police station.45 tola gold looted from a jewelry shop in Punjab.

In a similar incident, 70 tola gold worth over Rs8 million was looted during a house robbery within the jurisdiction of Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal police station.

According to the police, four armed men forced their way into a house in the Gulshan-e-Jamal neighborhood as a member of the household opened the door to leave for work.

A Karachi police official said the robbers looted 70 tolas of gold worth more than Rs8 million before getting away.

In Jan 2022, 28 pieces of tola gold jewelry were stolen from the house of a deputy inspector general (DIG) of the motorway police. According to a first information report (FIR) registered at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station, gold ornaments worth over Rs3 million were stolen from DIG Wisal Fakhar Sultan’s residence in the capital.

The police said a domestic worker, identified as Sabir Ali, was behind the theft. On questioning, he confessed to the crime and promised to return the stolen jewelry. But, instead of returning the ornaments, he fled as there is no clue to his whereabouts since then, the FIR said.