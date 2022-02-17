70-tola gold looted in Karachi house robbery

KARACHI: 70 tola gold worth over Rs8 million was looted during a house robbery within the jurisdiction of Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal police station on Thursday.

According to the police, four armed men forced their way into a house in Gulshan-e-Jamal neighbourhood as a member of the household opened the door to leave for work.

A Karachi police official said the robbers looted 70 tolas of gold worth more than Rs8 million before getting away.

In Jan 2022, 28 tola gold jewellery was stolen from the house of a deputy inspector general (DIG) of the motorway police. According to a first information report (FIR) registered at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station, gold ornaments worth over Rs3 million were stolen from DIG Wisal Fakhar Sultan’s residence in the capital.

The police said a domestic worker, identified as Sabir Ali, was behind the theft. On questioning, he confessed to the crime and promised to return the stolen jewellery. But, instead of returning the ornaments, he fled as there is no clue to his whereabouts since then, the FIR said.

