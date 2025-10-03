4th-down stop in OT seals 49ers' victory over Rams

Eddy Pineiro kicked a 41-yard field goal and the San Francisco defense stuffed the Rams on fourth down later in overtime as the 49ers notched a 26-23 win over Los Angeles on Thursday night at Inglewood, Calif.

Alfred Collins forced and recovered a fumble at the San Francisco 1-yard line with 1:05 left in regulation to aid the 49ers (4-1).

San Francisco quarterback Mac Jones completed 33 of 49 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He started in place of Brock Purdy, who sat out with turf toe for the third time in four games.

Kendrick Bourne had a career-high 142 yards while matching his career best of 10 catches, and Christian McCaffrey had 139 scrimmage yards (57 rushing, 82 receiving) plus a touchdown for the 49ers. Tight end Jake Tonges added a scoring catch.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for a season-high 389 yards and three touchdowns on 30-of-47 passing.

Kyren Williams caught two touchdowns and had 131 scrimmage yards (65 rushing, 66 receiving) for Los Angeles (3-2). However, he was involved in two big plays that hurt the Rams.

Williams appeared to be running for a go-ahead 2-yard touchdown when Collins knocked the ball away. The Rams later got the ball back, and Joshua Karty connected on a 48-yard field goal with two seconds left to force overtime.

The 49ers got a field goal to open the extra session. The Rams subsequently had fourth-and-1 at the San Francisco 11, and Williams received a handoff. He was swarmed by multiple 49ers before Marques Sigle joined in with the hit that left Williams short and ended the game with 3:36 left in OT.

The winning kick was Pineiro’s fourth field goal of the game. One of the others was a tiebreaking 59-yarder with 2:52 remaining in regulation.

Los Angeles receiver Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 85 yards and a score.

The Rams trailed by 13 points midway through the third quarter before rallying to knot the score at 20.

Stafford threw a 1-yard scoring pass to Nacua with 3:45 left in the third quarter and hit Williams on an 8-yard pass with 10:39 left in the game. San Francisco’s Jordan Elliott blocked Karty’s extra point on the latter TD to keep the game tied.

San Francisco dominated the early going. Jones went 5-for-5 for 77 yards on the game-opening drive that concluded with his 6-yard scoring pass to Tonges.

The 49ers later put together a 17-play, 91-yard drive to make it 14-0 on Jones’ 1-yard touchdown throw to McCaffrey.

The Rams got on the board with 2:09 left in the half when Stafford tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Williams.