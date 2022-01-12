5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Gwadar, surrounding areas

GWADAR: Earthquake tremors measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale were felt in Gwadar and adjoining areas, ARY News reported quoting National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

The earthquake had a depth of 25 kilometres and its epicentre was the ocean near Gwadar shore.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Gwadar due to the earthquake.

Separately, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, last month.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed the quake with an intensity of 5.8 on Richter Scale rattled Mingora, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Hazara and other cities of the province, sending people fleeing their homes in panic.

It had a depth of 180 kilometres with the epicentre in the Afghan-Tajik border, the monitoring centre said.

Earthquake tremors were also felt on December 25 in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan.

