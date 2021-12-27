5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Gilgit and surrounding areas on Monday evening, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed the quake with an intensity of 5.3 on Richter Scale hit Gilgit and adjoining areas, sending people fleeing their homes in panic.

According to the NSMC, the tremors were felt in Chilas, Jagloot, Astore and other areas of GB region. The intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 5.3 on the Richter scale.

EarthQuake Update Date : 27/12/2021

Time : 19:37:33

Region: 15 Km Northweest of Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan

Magnitude: 4.5

Depth (km): 30 km

Latitude: 35.39 N

Longitude: 75.47 E#Earthquake #EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/xlX880devP — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) December 27, 2021

It had a depth of 45 kilometres with the epicentre near Jaglot, the monitoring centre said.

Earthquake tremors were also felt on December 25 in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the tremors were felt in Quetta, Pishin, and Mangi area in Ziarat. The intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 4.8 on the Richter scale with its epicentre six kilometers north of Quetta.

Feeling the quake tremors people fled in panic from their houses while reciting verses of the Holy Quran.

