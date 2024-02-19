5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit, adjoining areas

GILGIT: Just two days after a 4.5 magnitude quake, another 5.5 earthquake struck various parts surrounding Gilgit-Baltistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the initial reports, a 5.0 earthquake jolted several areas of Gilgit, and caused panic among residents who swiftly exited their homes for safety.

The quake, registered at a magnitude of 5.0, struck with its epicenter located 45 kilometers southeast of the city.

The earthquake monitoring center reported the depth of the seismic activity to be 25 kilometers.

Earlier on Feb 19, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly the Ghizer district, sending tremors through the region earlier.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the epicenter of the quake was along the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, with a depth of 102 kilometers, causing tremors across the bordering areas.

Fortunately, no major damage or casualties have been reported as of now, bringing a sense of relief to the affected communities, a private news channel reported.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, ensuring a swift and coordinated response to any developments.

Earlier, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake was felt in different cities across the country with a depth of 142 kilometers.

According to ARY News, tremors from earthquakes were felt in several cities across Pakistan including Chitral, Swat, Mardan, Upper and Lower Dir, with people rushing out of their homes.

Meanwhile, earthquake tremors were also felt in Shangla, Malakand, Hangu, Kala Bagh, Mohmand, Lucky Marwat, Buner, Bajaur, and Mansehra.

Earthquake tremors were also reported in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other surrounding areas.