Earthquake tremors felt in multiple cities across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A 4.9 magnitude earthquake was felt in different cities across the country with a depth of 142 kilometers, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to ARY News, tremors from earthquakes were felt in several cities across Pakistan including Chitral, Swat, Mardan, Upper and Lower Dir, with people rushing out of their homes.

Meanwhile, earthquake tremors were also felt in Shangla, Malakand, Hangu, Kala Bagh, Mohmand, Lucky Marwat, Buner, Bajaur, and Mansehra.

Earthquake tremors were also reported in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other surrounding areas.

The Seismic Center reported the earthquake’s intensity as 4.9 magnitude, with a depth of 142 kilometers, and its epicenter was recorded in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

Earlier in the month, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Loralai and its adjoining areas on Sunday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Loralai and the adjoining areas.

However, no loss of life and damage to property was reported from any part of Loralai so far. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

According to NSMC Islamabad, the epicenter was 11 km in the southwest of Loralai.